Police seek help identifying burglary suspect

Nov. 17—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in a Nov. 9 vehicle burglary in the 1600 block of Baker Street.

The suspect broke a window to enter the vehicle. Police described him as a Hispanic man, 18 to 20 years old, with a slim build and medium black hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, dark gloves, a red "Angels" hat and a backpack.

Police ask that anyone with information call Detective S. Glenn at 661-326-3554 or BPD at 661-327-7111.