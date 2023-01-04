Police seek help identifying downtown vandalism suspect

Jan. 3—Terre Haute Police are looking for a person of interest involved in vandalism near Indiana State University.

About 5:48 a.m. on Dec. 31, police were sent to 750 Cherry Street in reference to a possible fire in a trash can, Chief Shawn Keen said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers observed a trash can had been on fire, multiple utility covers were removed and wires were cut, electrical boxes and meters were damaged, and a dumpster had been set on fire.

The damage extended from Eighth and Cherry Streets north to Larry Bird between Seventh and Eight streets.

Multiple utility companies and the street department were called out to repair the damage.

Working with the Indiana State University Police and local businesses, police learned a person of interest can be seen on video carrying two shovels that were used to remove utility covers.

Crime scene technicians processed the scene and recovered the shovels for testing. The male observed in the video is wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black boots.

"We recognize the attached video is from a distance and hope to provide some of the better footage once those entities can download it for us," Keen said.

"The damage done was senseless and costs all of us who pay for these services. For now, we are asking anyone who may recognize this person to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661."