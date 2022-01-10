Police seek help identifying the driver of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach

Detectives need the public’s help identifying the driver of a hit-and-run earlier this month that left a pedestrian dead in Pompano Beach, Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday afternoon.

A second driver also hit the pedestrian, according to police, but remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, police received a call about a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the 2500 block of West Atlantic Boulevard.

Responding BSO deputies found an injured man, and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased on the scene, police said.

The first driver was traveling eastbound on West Atlantic Boulevard, police noted, when the pedestrian was crossing West Atlantic Boulevard without using a designated crosswalk. According to detectives, the first driver struck the pedestrian, stopped for a short time, and subsequently fled the area.

Investigators don’t know how long the pedestrian was lying on the roadway before he was struck by the second driver, police noted.

Police declined to disclose the name of the pedestrian citing a law that protects victims of crimes. Authorities also didn’t give a description of the vehicle used in the hit-and-run nor its driver.

“At this time detectives do not have a description of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian,” Carey Codd, a BSO spokesperson, said in an email Monday afternoon.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or the identity of the driver to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Chandler Greetham at 954-321-4844.

If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, they can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.