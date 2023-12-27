Police seek help in identifying hit-and-run vehicle that struck motorcycle, injuring biker

Kansas City police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident with a motorcycle.

The suspect vehicle, a four-door white Dodge Charger with black wheels, is believed to have damage on the front passenger side.

Police say on Sept. 10, the Charger struck a mini bike traveling north on Broadway and fled to the east without stopping. An initial investigation found that a white Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the area of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Drive and Broadway around the time of the incident.

Police say when the Dodge Charger hit the motorcycle, the driver flew off the bike and was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

KCPD’s traffic investigations unit is now seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle involved in the wreck. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin White at 816-949-1524 or kevin.white@kcpd.org.

People can also call the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.