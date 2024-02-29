Police seek help in identifying man with gun

Feb. 28—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said it is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who appeared to be holding a gun outside a residence in Live Oak.

Officials said at about 7:25 p.m. on Monday, Sutter County deputies responded to a call at a residence along N Street in Live Oak regarding a person that was outside the front door with a gun.

According to Ring camera footage, the unknown male is "seen holding a firearm and using the tactical light on the firearm as a flashlight," the sheriff's office said. Before leaving the residence, the man allegedly "left a note that threatened the family."

Officials said the person who reported the incident and the family are unable to identify the man and have no knowledge of any prior threats. The incident is currently under investigation and the sheriff's office is seeking assistance in identifying the man involved.

"If you have any information regarding this, please contact Lieutenant Gill or our Dispatch Unit at (530) 822-7307," the sheriff's office said.