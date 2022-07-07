Police seek help identifying man wanted in Framingham house break-ins

Katie Harrington says she was vacationing down the Cape this holiday weekend when she saw an alert on her Ring doorbell camera, showing a man walking out her front door.

“He was probably in my house about 40 minutes. He went through every drawer,” said Harrington.

She says the suspect went through her jewelry and stole one of her rings and some cash.

“There was nothing broken, he didn’t take out drawers, all of my clothes were scattered around, but he didn’t take prescriptions or anything, so it was kind of interesting – it was very methodical,” said Harrington.

Harrington assumes he snuck in through the back, and the camera only caught him when he stepped out front to bring a package inside.

“The only reason we have him is he went and took my package in,” said Harrington.

Framingham Police say the suspect broke into several homes in the area on Frost Street, Scott Drive, Livoli Road and Fairfield Road late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Harrington says the suspect also tried breaking into her aunt’s house, but she was home at the time.

“She was home, startled him and he ran across our lawn,” said Michael Bruno, who lives next to Harrington’s aunt.

Bruno says their Ring camera caught the suspect running across their yard.

“We sent it to the police and then from there we found out he tried to break into our neighbor’s house, broke into another house down the street. Yeah, it’s pretty concerning,” said Bruno.

Police say in most cases the suspect broke into homes through a damaged or unlocked window.

“He wore a mask, but you could see through it, so it was basically form fitted to his face,” said Harrington.

Neighbors are now hoping someone recognizes this suspect from the surveillance.

“I’m angry, yeah, I mean I’m not scared. Nothing like that, like I want to see this guy caught,” said Harrington.

Framingham Police say if you notice any suspicious activity or recognize the suspect, call them immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW