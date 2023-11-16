Police seek help identifying man accused of using fake ID

Vicky Klukkert, The Daily Star, Oneonta, N.Y.
·1 min read

Nov. 16—State Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man who used a fake ID at the Delaware National Bank of Delhi to withdraw a large sum of money from a customer's bank account Sept. 29.

According to a media release, the male is described to be in his 50's, bald and wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with black pants. The man was using a cane and appeared to have a limp. The man left the bank and was seen walking south on Main Street.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Margaretville is investigating the theft.

A video is available on Facebook at https://fb.watch/okMVfb6aWr/.

People with information can call 607-561-7400. Callers should reference case 11649928.

Recommended Stories