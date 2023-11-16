Police seek help identifying man accused of using fake ID

Nov. 16—State Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man who used a fake ID at the Delaware National Bank of Delhi to withdraw a large sum of money from a customer's bank account Sept. 29.

According to a media release, the male is described to be in his 50's, bald and wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with black pants. The man was using a cane and appeared to have a limp. The man left the bank and was seen walking south on Main Street.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Margaretville is investigating the theft.

A video is available on Facebook at https://fb.watch/okMVfb6aWr/.

People with information can call 607-561-7400. Callers should reference case 11649928.