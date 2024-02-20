Police seek help in identifying Muncie Mall intruder

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who broke multiple windows at Muncie Mall early Sunday.

Police on Tuesday released photos from a surveillance video that show the intruder at the mall, 3501 N. Granville Road.

Steve Cox, a Muncie police captain, said the man used what appeared to be a shovel handle to break several windows on the southeast side of the mall, in an area formerly occupied by JCPenney.

He then gained access to the building's interior.

Cox said the intruder — described as a white male, between five feet eight inches to six feet tall, with a medium build — also damaged windows at the Outback Steakhouse, in the mall's eastern parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muncie Police Department's detective division at 765-747-4867 and ask to speak to Capt. Steve Cox or Det. Gage Winters.

