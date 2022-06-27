Police seek help identifying person of interest after Swastika spray-painted at MBTA station

Police are turning to the public for help identifying a person of interest after a Swastika was spray-painted at an MBTA station on Friday.

The hateful graffiti was discovered at the Green Street station, according to the Transit Police Department.

Surveillance video shared by police showed a man carrying out the alleged crime.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police detectives at 617-222-1050.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

