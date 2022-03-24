Police seek help in identifying robbery suspects

Mar. 23—SALEM — Salem police are asking the public's help in identifying three men involved in an attack and robbery of a scooter rider on Derby Street last December.

Police say the victim was riding down Derby Street near Howling Wolf at 10:43 p.m. on the night of Dec. 4 when three men approached.

Police said the three men forced the victim off the scooter and a fistfight ensued.

The men took the victim's scooter, wallet and cell phone, police said.

Police later found the scooter and a cell phone case.

The victim described clothing that the robbers were wearing, one in a red hooded sweatshirt, black jacket and light colored pants, a second in all dark clothing and a third in a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and carrying a light colored backpack.

Police said video surveillance footage from the area corroborated the victim's account.

Detectives are hopeful that someone might recognize one or all of the suspects in photos they are releasing.

Anonymous tips could be made by calling 978-744-0171, extension 50309. The investigator handling the incident is Detective James Bedard.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis