Police seek help identifying statue vandal

Oct. 31—MANKATO — Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a male suspect regarding criminal damage to the sculpture "Endeavor" located on Hickory Street.

The vandalism happened at about 12:24 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect allegedly took all but the foot portion of the sculpture, leaving it on the stone base.

The sculpture is part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour and is valued at $15,000.

Surveillance camera footage shows the suspect vandalizing the statue and also shows him walking with a female.

A $1,000 reward, sponsored by CityArt, is being offered to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible. Damage to artwork can result in a felony charge.

The metal sculpture is by California artist Osamede Obazee, who describes it as "An illustrative piece that expresses unselfish desire and confidence in helping someone."

The Mankato Department of Public Safety requests those with information call 507-387-8780.