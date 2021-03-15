Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects in Fatal Shooting of Vietnamese American Man in San Jose

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

The San Jose Police Department has released new details, including surveillance footage, relating to the fatal shooting of a Vietnamese American man in early March. The footage, released on March 11, shows a light blue or silver four-door BMW sedan the two suspects drove after shooting Thu Nguyen, 55, outside his home in Glen Keats Court at around 5:50 a.m. on March 5, according to CBS San Francisco.

Authorities described the getaway vehicle as having a damaged “left rear taillight, damage to the driver side windows and a damaged windshield.” Witnesses of the crime also described one of the shooters as a male. Nguyen confronted the gunmen when he saw them trying to break into his Toyota Prius, KTVU reported. A source familiar with the incident said the men were trying to remove the catalytic converter from Nguyen’s vehicle. One of the suspects had already shot the man by the time the victim's son arrived at the scene. When the police arrived, they saw Nguyen in the arms of his family. He died at the scene of the shooting. “This happened in front of the victim’s family, his son was out there trying to render aid," San Jose Police Sergeant Christian Camarillo said. “It’s terrible," Camarillo added. “I understand the frustration that our vehicles are being tampered with. Our recommendation is not to confront people. What we are talking about is the worst case scenario." Anthony Le of the Vietnamese American Roundtable said those who continuously steal catalytic converters are getting bolder as this part reportedly contains metals that have more value than gold. Feature Image via San Jose Police Dept.

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Florida Musician Sends Racist Texts to Asian American Woman Over Coronavirus Hate

Viral TikTok Accuses Casetify of Copying Designs — Designer Responds

SF Woman Gets Stranded in China After AT&T Mistakes Her Phone as Stolen

Group Caught on Video Sucker-Punching, Robbing Man in Philadelphia

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask

    A Florida man spat on a security officer at Walt Disney World after she asked him to put on a mask, according to an arrest report released Monday. Kelly McKin, 51, of North Palm Beach, Florida, is facing a charge of battery on a uniformed security officer following the encounter last month, the arrest report said. McKin was outside Disney's Contemporary Resort when Disney World security officer Kristen Goldstein asked him to put on a mask while he was at the property.

  • CPD Supt. Brown speaks after off-duty officer shot in Calumet Heights

    An off-duty Chicago police officer was wounded in a shooting in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday, a police spokesman said.

  • He tried to burn Raleigh police car as protest became a riot. Now he’s going to prison.

    “I got caught up in all the chaos that happened,” Jabari Davis told a judge. He’ll spend 2.5 years behind bars.

  • White House would 'support' Trump vaccine effort

    "If former President Trump woke up tomorrow and wanted to be more vocal about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, certainly we'd support that," Psaki told reporters. "He may decide he should do that. If so, great," she added.

  • An 83-year-old Asian American woman was spit on, punched in the nose, and knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack

    The elderly woman was collecting bottles and cans outside a mall in White Plains, New York, when the assailant approached her.

  • Halsey Quietly Changed Their Pronouns on Social Media, and Fans Are So Here for It

    The supportive tweets came rolling in right away.

  • Cheerleader's mom sent deepfake videos to allegedly harass daughter's rivals: Police

    Raffaela Spone, 50, is accused of sending deepfake photos and videos of her teenage daughter’s cheerleading rivals depicting them naked and drinking, police said.

  • What to do if you are a victim of unemployment fraud

    Unemployment fraud in the U.S. has reached dramatic levels during the pandemic — the Labor Department inspector general’s office estimates that more than $63 billion has been paid out improperly through fraud or errors since March 2020. About $550 billion was spent in support of those out of work in 2020, compared with an average of $32 billion in the previous five years. The problem cuts deep for victims, who can face delays getting their legitimate benefits, are at risk for further fraud and are left to resolve much of the problem themselves.

  • New accuser comes out against Gov. Andrew Cuomo

    The New York governor is now facing calls to resign from members of his own party over accusations of inappropriate interactions from seven women.

  • ‘I failed as a leader’: Asian Boss Founder Reveals Nearly Half of Remaining Employees Resigned

    YouTube channel Asian Boss recently updated fans on the #SaveAsianBoss GoFundMe campaign with founder Stephen Park revealing further issues that the media company is facing. Despite the campaign’s massive success in raising over $750,000, Park revealed in a recent video that Asian Boss has not yet received the funds due to financial regulations in Korea and that nearly half of the remaining employees resigned as morale sank. Park hopes to learn from his mistakes and is optimistic towards the future of Asian Boss.

  • An Asian-American chef's restaurant in Texas was vandalized with racist graffiti after he criticized the state's decision to lift its mask mandate

    Racist graffiti appeared outside San Antonio's Noodle Tree on Sunday after the shop's owner said he planned to still require masks in his restaurant.

  • Police search for suspect after fight leads to shooting along Broad Street

    Philadelphia police are trying to track down the man who they say opened fire in the middle of the day next to a busy intersection in the city's Logan section.

  • I'm a born and bred New Yorker, but I prefer Philadelphia's tomato pie to a New York slice - sorry

    An Insider reporter who has always enjoyed a great New York slice found that he loved Philadelphia's tomato pie even more.

  • Why Costco may actually still win long after the pandemic ends

    Costco stands to be a long-term winner from the pandemic. Here's why.

  • Quaking in their beds, sleepless Icelanders await volcanic eruption

    Icelanders are yearning for some undisturbed shut-eye after tremors from tens of thousands of earthquakes have rattled their sleep for weeks in what scientists call an unprecedented seismic event, which might well end in a spectacular volcanic eruption. Grindavik lies in the southern part of the Reykjanes Peninsula, a volcanic and seismic hot spot, where more than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred since Feb. 24, exceeding the total number of earthquakes registered there last year. Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, Iceland frequently experiences earthquakes as the plates slowly drift in opposite directions at a pace of around 2 centimetres each year.

  • NBA buyers and sellers: Where every team stands ahead of the trade deadline

    Which teams will be the big buyers and sellers before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline?

  • Kelly Oubre Jr. with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

    Kelly Oubre Jr. (Golden State Warriors) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 03/14/2021

  • T.Y. Hilton: Colts told me they want a chance to match any offer

    The NFL’s negotiating period has opened, which means any pending free agents are now free to receive offers from other teams. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is on the open market for the first time after spending the first nine years of his career with Indianapolis. The Colts have been clear that they value the wide [more]

  • Myanmar's government-in-hiding calls for 'revolution' against military

    The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government-in-hiding has urged citizens to come together to win a “revolution” against the military that seized power in a coup, as protests continued on Sunday. “This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” said Mahn Win Khaing Than in a video posted on the shadow government’s website and Facebook on Saturday. He is on the run along with most senior officials from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party. The military has detained Suu Kyi and other members of her elected government following the Feb. 1 coup. “We will never give up to an unjust military, but we will carve our future together with our united power. Our mission must be accomplished,” said Mahn Win Khaing Than in his first public address since he went into hiding. On Sunday, security forces continued a violent crackdown on protests, and at least two people were shot dead in the country’s largest city of Yangon. As of Saturday, more than 80 people had been killed in the protests, and more than 2,100 arrested, according to the Thailand-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group. Many thousands of people have taken to the streets daily in the South-East Asian nation to protest the coup and demand the military step down. A civil disobedience movement has expanded into a general strike that has halted many sectors of the economy. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was speaker of the house during Suu Kyi’s previous administration, has been named acting vice-president by representatives of Myanmar’s ousted lawmakers, the Committee for Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH). They want to create a federal democracy and have been meeting with representatives of some of Myanmar’s ethnic armed organisations, which control parts of the country. “This revolution is the chance for us to put our efforts together”, said Mahn Win Khaing Than. The CRPH – which the junta has declared illegal – would also “attempt to legislate” to give citizens the right to defend themselves against the military crackdown, he said. At the end of his video message, he flashed a three-fingered salute, which comes from the Hunger Games books and films and has been adopted as a symbol of resistance by protesters. Khin Zaw Win, director of the Tampadipa Institute think tank in Yangon, said that while the civilian leader’s statement was “rather vague”, he was calling on people to “oppose the regime”. “I don’t think really that Mahn Win Khaing Than is definitely talking about armed opposition, he wouldn’t go so far as that,” he said. “But one thing is clear – he’s calling upon all people to oppose the dictatorship by any means whatsoever. “‘We don’t have to say we support the NLD or the CRPH, but ... we have to bring down the dictatorship’ – that’s what he’s connoting.”

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.