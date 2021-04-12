Police seek help identifying suspects after Frederick protest

Apr. 12—The Frederick Police Department is asking the public to help identify those accused of causing vandalism and property damage during a protest against police Friday.

Police say the Frederick Socialists held an "Abolish the Police" rally at Baker Park in downtown Frederick around 6:30 p.m. Of those in attendance, approximately 30 people marched among vehicles in the street and blocked traffic after 7 p.m., police said in a prepared statement.

During the march, police allege members of the group set fire to flags at the intersection of Bentz and Patrick streets and 2nd Street and College Avenue. The road on Bentz and Patrick streets was reportedly spray-painted, as was a house at 3rd and Bentz streets. Police said a vehicle was vandalized at 6th and Market streets.

Authorities are asking for the community to help identify participants being investigated for vandalism, disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic during the protest. The agency is seeking any video or photos the public may have taken during the event.

Police made no arrests during the roughly two-hour protest but temporarily detained one man as part of a vandalism investigation, according to FPD. There were no injuries and no use of force, police said.

Any information can be sent to Cpl. Michael Murphy at mmurphy@FrederickMDPolice.org. Those who wish to leave information anonymously can call the Frederick Police Department's tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477), email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or text 240-674-TIPS (8477).

