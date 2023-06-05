Police seek help identifying woman found dead on side of New Hampshire highway

Police are turning to the public for help identifying a woman who was found dead in the breakdown lane on a highway in New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a person lying on the northbound side of Interstate 89 near mile marker 7.2 in Hopkinton just before 12:15 a.m. pronounced the individual dead at the scene, according to New Hampshire State Police.

“The circumstances that led to this individual’s death are actively under investigation,” state police said in a statement. “Investigators are seeking additional information to include assistance identifying the deceased female.”

The woman is described as white, 5-foot-1, about 110 pounds, between 18-30 years of age, with fair skin, strawberry-blonde hair, and blue eyes. Police noted that her finger and toenails were painted neon green and that she had a tattoo on the small of her back of a bird feather with birds flying out of it.

Anyone who spotted a vehicle stopped on the side of the highway between 11:25 p.m. Sunday and 12:15 a.m. Monday is urged to contact state police at 603-628-8477.

State police said additional information would be released as it becomes available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

On June 5, 2023, at approximately 12:13 a.m., #NHSP received a report of a person lying in the breakdown lane of Interstate 89 North near mile marker 7.2. Upon arrival, Troopers located a deceased female. pic.twitter.com/OLElZjOpZm — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) June 5, 2023

