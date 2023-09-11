Police seek help IDing men in connection to shooting outside Crowley 9th Grade Campus

Police are trying to identify two men in connection with the investigation of a shooting outside the Crowley 9th Grade Campus, according to a social media post by the Crowley Police Department.

Police believe the men may have some connection to the Aug. 29 shooting around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Longhorn Trail and Eagle Drive, according to a news release. There were no reported injuries. Police said there was property damage from the shots fired, but did not offer any specifics.

The images of the two men from surveillance photos appear to be inside a school building. In the images, one man is seen wearing a white Budweiser shirt and red shorts while the other is seen wearing a white T-shirt with a V on the back and black shorts.

Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting or why shots were fired.