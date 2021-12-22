Police seek help to find Kansas City man missing for several days

Police are asking for help to find a 47-year-old Kansas City man who has been missing for nearly one week.

Brandon L. Jones was last seen in Riverside on the morning of Dec. 15, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department. He was driving a light-silver Chevrolet Captiva with a Missouri license plate: RH8X6W.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or through the organization’s website.