Police seek help in locating man wanted for three Minneapolis stabbings

Minneapolis police are looking for help finding a man suspected of randomly stabbing three people, killing one in a series of crimes one morning last month.

A man in a black hoodie fatally stabbed 78-year-old Maria Elena Mantini at a south Minneapolis bus shelter the morning of March 17.

The attack occurred at Chicago and Franklin avenues near Peavey Field Park about 9:40 a.m. Paramedics rushed Mantini to the hospital, where she later died, becoming the city's 15th homicide of 2021.

Within minutes, a 76-year-old man was also stabbed on the other side of Peavey Field, at 2215 Park Av. The suspect reportedly approached the victim asking for a cigarette, and the two had a friendly conversation before the attack, according to police. The victim is recuperating from critical injuries. He had been waiting for his wife to complete a doctor's appointment, police said.

About 25 minutes following the first attack, a 28-year-old man was stabbed near Lake St. E. and 12th Av. S. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Minneapolis police now say the stabbings are connected, with one man wanted for all three. Neither survivor knew their attacker, who did not try to rob them or commit any other crime in the course of the stabbings.

"Someone who goes out and stabs three individuals with this sort of aggression and randomness, I think there's probably some mental health issues. We'll know more when we get this person into custody," said police spokesman John Elder, who released several images of the suspect during a news conference Thursday.

Elder said police have video footage of the suspect, who wore a black hoodie and blue surgical mask during the stabbings, shedding the hoodie and mask afterward.

"We have not identified him at all," he said, asking for the public's help. "You have people who are victims of crimes through no fault of their own. None. They were in the wrong place. They didn't do anything to aggravate the individual."

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477. Tips can be anonymous and anybody providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

Susan Du • 612-673-4028