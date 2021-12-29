Police seek help locating missing girl, 13

Dec. 29—Glynn County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her Burgess Circle home at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Dunia Pinto, 13, is Hispanic and stands about 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. Her hair has red tips. She was last seen by her foster parents at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a white shirt and pajama pants.

Anyone with information about Dunia's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 912-554-3645 or call 911, police said.

Police say Dunia erased her social media profile before leaving home. She is believed to have left home of her own volition, police said.

"A safe Glynn can only be achieved when our children are protected," Glynn County Police Chief Jacque Battiste said in a statement. "Although Dunia appears to have left voluntarily, any 13 year old on the streets without caring adults is in immediate danger. We need everyone to look at this picture and help bring Dunia home."