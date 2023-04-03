Missing Lansing teen reunited with family

LANSING — A 14-year-old Lansing girl who went missing Saturday evening has been found, Lansing police said Monday.

After the search for her, Lansing police questioned a man in connection with the incident and "charges may be sought," Lansing police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said.

She added that detectives are early in their investigation and Lansing police are handling the case.

Police Sunday had said Olivia Solei Delgado-Love was last seen wearing a black hoodie with mushrooms on it and getting into a green SUV.

Her mother, Marisa Delgado, wrote in a Facebook post that Olivia was last seen Saturday at the Lansing Mall at about 6:30 p.m. before getting into the SUV, which she described as light green.

Lansing police described Olivia as a runaway. Delgado disputed that and wrote that her daughter didn't pack anything and didn't look like she planned to be gone for a long time.

Delgado wrote in a Facebook message Monday that her daughter was back with family.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

