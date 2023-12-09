Police seek help in locating missing Des Moines man with medical issues

Police are searching for a 65-year-old Des Moines man with medical issues who was reported missing early Saturday morning.

Jeffrey Wayne Drayton was last seen at his home in the 800 block of 17th Street. He is believed to be driving a white 2008 Land Rover LR3 with an Iowa license plate marked “NEX 150,” according to a statement from the Des Moines Police Department.

Drayton is roughly 6-foot-5 and weighs 220 pounds.

Community members with any information regarding Drayton’s whereabouts have been asked to call 911.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

