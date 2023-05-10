Police seek help locating missing Anniston man

May 10—Anniston police are seeking the public's help locating a missing man that is believed to be homeless, according to a recent press release.

Zachary Scott Fisher, 28, of Anniston, was last seen at a warming station in early February. He is a white male, approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and is 5 foot 6 inches tall.

According to Sgt. Jason Hawkins with APD, Fisher's parents — who live in another state — are seeking his whereabouts.

"I do not believe him to be in danger," Hawkins stated in a text correspondence with an Anniston Star reporter.

The release stated that Fisher is known to frequent the area around 18th Street and McKleroy Avenue, and has a distinguishable tattoo of a heart on his face. Fisher has multiple other tattoos and typically wears glasses.

Police say if anyone has any information about Fisher, contact the Anniston Police Department's Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

