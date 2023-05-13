Police seek help locating Pittsburgh man wanted on sexual assault charges

A Pittsburgh man is wanted on sexual assault charges.

According to Allegheny County police, Raymond Covington, 37, is accused of drugging and raping someone in Ingram in February.

Police said that officers were called to the 100 block of West Prospect Avenue on Feb. 3 for the alleged assault.

Covington was not there when first responders arrived. Investigation showed that Covington was responsible for the assault.

An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 3.

Detectives are still looking for Covington and are asking for the public’s help. He has brown eyes, black hair, weighs 200 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

If you see him, police say not to approach him and to call 911.

He is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and simple assault.

