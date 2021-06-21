Police seek help locating suspect in central Vancouver stabbing

Jun. 21—The Vancouver Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man suspected in a stabbing Sunday morning in central Vancouver. The incident appears to have been a "random act of violence," police said.

The suspect, identified by police as 29-year-old Joshua A. Ryan, is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should call 911.

Police were dispatched at 9:20 a.m. to the reported stabbing in the 3300 block of East 18th Street, in the Harney Heights neighborhood.

The victim was walking in the area when an unknown man, later identified as Ryan, approached him, and unprovoked, stabbed him in the back with a knife, according to a police department news release. Ryan then ran away.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, the news release states.