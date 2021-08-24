Police seek help locating suspects who defaced GH pier light

Aug. 23—A 30-year-old Grand Rapids man has been arrested and the identities of two other people are being sought for separate incidents in which the inner lighthouse was defaced on Grand Haven's south pier.

An arrest warrant has been requested for the Grand Rapids man after security cameras caught him "keying" graffiti on the inner light shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.

In an unrelated incident, police are seeking to identify a man and a woman observed by security cameras scratching graffiti at the same location shortly before 2 p.m. Friday. They are being sought for questioning, Hawke said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-887-4536. A tip can be left online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=786&C=01207A.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests of the suspects. Tipsters can remain anonymous, Hawke said.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.