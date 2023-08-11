Police seek help to find man with dementia reported missing from Kansas City on Thursday

The Kansas City Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol were asking the public for help Thursday to locate a 73-year-old man with dementia who left a south Kansas City residence around noon in his pickup truck.

Virgil Chapman, the missing man, was last seen leaving the residence around noon in the 7700 block of Dove Avenue, according to police. He had not been heard from since and remained missing Thursday evening, police said.

Police said Chapman has dementia, which causes confusion and has led to him becoming lost while driving. He was last known to be in a red, 2007 model Dodge Ram 1500.

Kansas City police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were asking the public to help find Virgil Chapman, 73, who was reported missing from south Kansas City. He was last seen driving a 2007-model Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with Arkansas plates, police said.

The pickup truck has an Arkansas plate: 160-TPY

Chapman is described as a white man, roughly 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Chapman’s whereabouts was being asked to contact Kansas City police directly at 816-234-5042 or dial 911 to reach the nearest law enforcement agency.