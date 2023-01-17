Police seek help in probing Sunday homicide in Valdosta

Jan. 16—VALDOSTA — Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a Sunday homicide.

At 8:14 p.m., officers were sent to the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after a 911 caller said he came home and found a vehicle had hit a tree in his front yard, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The caller said the car's driver was not responsive.

Police said they found a 19-year-old male dead inside the car.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide based on evidence collected at the scene, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this case to contact the investigations bureau of the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

