Police seek help to find Raytown teen reported missing Thursday afternoon

Raytown police are asking the public for help with finding 15-year-old Franklin Wiggins after he was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Wiggins was last seen leaving a Raytown residence around 2 p.m. in the 8300 block of Hunter toward an unknown destination, said Capt. Dyon Harper, a police spokesman. Police were alerted to the situation roughly 30 minutes after he left the house and had not returned, Harper said.

Wiggins is described by police as Black male, roughly 5-foot-10. He has a thin build, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

At the time he went missing Wiggins was reportedly wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the teenager’s whereabouts to contact the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.