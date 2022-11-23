Police seek help in search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in deadly Lowell shooting
Law enforcement officials are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell.
Investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner announced Wednesday.
Garcia-Rey is accused of shooting 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi to death following an argument about a traffic dispute in the area of Maitland Avenue last week.
Garcia-Rey is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a slender build. He is also known to have ties to both Lowell and Fall River.
Anyone who sees Garcia-Rey is urged to contact 911 and refrain from approaching him. Anyone with information can contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.
Troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Lowell police with the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
