Police seek help in search for missing couple from New Hampshire

Boston 25 News Staff
·1 min read

Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing husband and wife from New Hampshire.

Djeswende and Stephen Reid were last seen at a family member’s home in Concord on Easter Sunday, according to the Concord Police Department. They have not been heard from since Monday.

The Reids were reported missing by a family member on Wednesday when Stephen did not arrive for a planned event, police said in a statement. Both of their vehicles were parked in their usual places.

According to police, there is no known history of domestic violence for either person and neither are believed to own firearms.

“The Reids are avid outdoors people and are known to take frequent walks along the trails near their Concord residence. Their absence and lack of communication with family/friends is uncharacteristic and their disappearance is of significant concern,” said police.

Anyone that has seen or communicated with either person in the recent days, or has information regarding the whereabouts of Djeswende and/or Stephen Reid is asked to reach out to the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beach Bunny on Their Explosive Coachella Debut: “It Was a Mix of Stress, Red Bull and Good Summer Vibes”

    Beach Bunny's Lili Trifilio discusses the band's Coachella debut and more in this exclusive interview. Beach Bunny on Their Explosive Coachella Debut: “It Was a Mix of Stress, Red Bull and Good Summer Vibes” Paolo Ragusa

  • Florida dentist charged with fatal hit on ex-brother-in-law

    A Florida dentist has been arrested on charges that he hired hit men eight years ago to kill his sister's ex-husband, a prominent law professor, so she could move back to the Fort Lauderdale area from Tallahassee with her two children. Charles Adelson, 45, was being held Thursday without bond at the Broward County jail on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder after being arrested at his home by U.S. marshals. Adelson and other members of his family have long been cited by prosecutors and investigators as potential suspects in the July 18, 2014, killing of Florida State University law professor Daniel Markel at his Tallahassee home.

  • U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets with Pakistani leaders

    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar met Wednesday with Pakistani leaders in the first visit by a member of Congress since a new coalition government came into power in Islamabad last week after the ouster of former premier Imran Khan. According to a government statement, Omar met with President Arif Alvi at his office. Omar is a Somali-born Muslim-American immigrant who represents Minnesota in the U.S. House of Representatives.

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar meets with Pakistani leaders

    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar met Wednesday with Pakistani leaders in the first visit by a member of Congress since a new coalition government came into power in Islamabad last week, after the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

  • Democrats stop debate in Florida House with protest over DeSantis’ congressional map

    Black Democrats in the Florida House disrupted debate on the congressional redistricting map on Thursday, staging a sit-in on the floor of the chamber to protest the passage of a map drawn by the governor’s staff that is expected to reduce the number of Black Democratic members in Congress and increase the number of Republicans.

  • Nicolas Cage faces off with a new foe: himself

    All of these things have been inspirations behind Nicolas Cage performances — sometimes private homages that the actor has used like blueprints to build some of his most exaggerated, erratic and affecting characters. A book of interviews with Bacon, “The Brutality of Fact,” for instance, helped Cage define his attraction to intense, even grotesque performance — “that which is not obviously beautiful,” he says — rather than naturalism. “And I’ve kind of approached my public perception, as well as the way I design my film work, as an actor with that concept in mind -- to not be afraid to be ugly in behavior or even in appearance,” says Cage.

  • CNN+ Shutting Down Less Than a Month After Launch

    Less than a month after it launched, the streaming service CNN+ will wind down operations, as its new corporate owner Warner Bros. Discovery rethinks the news giant’s streaming strategy. The service will shut down on April 30, after launching on March 29. WarnerMedia had spent some $300 million on the launch of CNN+, and planned […]

  • UK sanctions Russian generals it says have 'blood on their hands'

    Britain set out 26 new sanctions on Thursday targeting Russian military generals responsible for what it called atrocities in Ukraine, as well as individuals and businesses supporting the Russian armed forces. "Today's new wave of sanctions hits the generals and defence companies that have blood on their hands," foreign minister Liz Truss said in a statement. Britain, which has sought to play a central role in the West's response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, has already set out hundreds of sanctions, such as asset freezes and travel bans on prominent Russian billionaires and politicians including President Vladimir Putin.

  • Outrage over video showing police detaining crying 8-year-old boy

    The Syracuse Police Department is investigating after a viral video showed a police officer detaining a sobbing 8-year-old boy. Jericka Duncan spoke to the boy’s family.

  • As he tries to show the ‘Mouse’ who’s boss, Florida business leaders must stand up to DeSantis | Opinion

    For a guy who loves to surround himself at the podium with white guys in law-enforcement uniforms, Ron DeSantis has no self-control when it comes to his own behavior.

  • NZD/USD Dips after Consumer Inflation Data Misses Forecast

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to a pair of 50% levels at .6781 and .6809.

  • Alibaba-backed Deeproute further slashes L4 driving costs to $3,000

    Only four months after Deeproute.ai announced it planned to sell its self-driving solution at an attractive $10,000, the Shenzhen and Fremont-based startup said it has further slashed the cost by approximately 70% to $3,000. The touted price tag surely stands out, given Deeproute is promising two to five solid-state lidars, eight cameras, as well as Nvidia's Drive Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC) for each of its Level 4 solutions, the stage of autonomous driving that does not require human intervention in most conditions.

  • Unprovoked attack fractures Seattle woman’s lower jaw

    An unknown man approached her from behind, landing two “haymaker” punches on her head.

  • Latvian and Estonian parliaments say Russia committed genocide in Ukraine

    Lawmakers in Latvia and Estonia voted unanimously on Thursday to declare killings of civilians in areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces to be acts of genocide, according to statements posted on the two parliaments' bsites. Russian troops that pulled out of Ukraine's north a few weeks after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion left behind towns littered with bodies of civilians - evidence of what U.S. President Joe Biden said last week amounts to genocide. The Kremlin said it categorically disagreed with that position and accused Washington of hypocrisy.

  • Philippines' poll body throws out last petition against Marcos

    The Philippines' poll body on Wednesday cleared a major legal hurdle in frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s path to the presidency when it dismissed the final petition calling for his disqualification from the May 9 election. The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) ruled that a case calling for Marcos to be barred from the contest based on his failure to file income tax returns lacked merit. "Regardless of the fact that the non-filing of income tax return was done repeatedly by the respondent, there is still no tax evasion to speak of as no tax was actually intentionally evaded," the COMELEC's first division said in the ruling.

  • Florida Senate passes bill to strip Disney's special self-governing status

    The Florida Senate passed a bill that would dissolve the special taxing district that allows the Walt Disney Co. to self-govern in its theme-park area.

  • What You've Never Heard John Wayne Gacy Say: New Series On Serial Killer’s Tapes

    A new Netflix docuseries offers more insight into the mind of serial killer John Wayne Gacy. “Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes,” which hit Netflix this week, is the result of “60 hours of unearthed audio between Gacy and his defense team,” according to a Netflix press release. Through that audio, filmmaker Joe Berlinger – known for several true crime documentaries, including “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” – believes that the world now has a fresh perspec

  • Now is the time to buy a J.Crew swimsuit — prices start at just $8 for a limited time only

    These deals are epic. The post Now is the time to buy a J.Crew swimsuit — prices start at just $8 for a limited time only appeared first on In The Know.

  • Disruptions likely as another major winter storm eyes the Prairies

    Many of the areas that dealt with heavy snow and high winds last week will endure a repeat heading into this weekend.

  • Handyman arrested in death of Queens mom stabbed 58 times, found stuffed in bag

    A man was arrested in the death of a Queens mother who was stabbed nearly 60 times and whose body was found stuffed in her son's hockey bag over the weekend, the New York City Police Department said.