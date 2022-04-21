Police seek help in search for missing couple from New Hampshire

Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing husband and wife from New Hampshire.

Djeswende and Stephen Reid were last seen at a family member’s home in Concord on Easter Sunday, according to the Concord Police Department. They have not been heard from since Monday.

The Reids were reported missing by a family member on Wednesday when Stephen did not arrive for a planned event, police said in a statement. Both of their vehicles were parked in their usual places.

According to police, there is no known history of domestic violence for either person and neither are believed to own firearms.

“The Reids are avid outdoors people and are known to take frequent walks along the trails near their Concord residence. Their absence and lack of communication with family/friends is uncharacteristic and their disappearance is of significant concern,” said police.

Anyone that has seen or communicated with either person in the recent days, or has information regarding the whereabouts of Djeswende and/or Stephen Reid is asked to reach out to the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

