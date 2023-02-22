Police seek help in search for missing man who walked away from a Battle Creek hospital

Jacob Kenneth Weiderman

BATTLE CREEK — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 34-year-old man who apparently disappeared from a hospital.

Jacob Kenneth Weiderman left Bronson Battle Creek Hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a press release, and was last seen wearing a hospital gown. He was on foot near the duck pond area in Irving Park, across North Avenue from the hospital, police said.

Weiderman is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and he weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Weiderman had been receiving court-ordered mental health services. He reportedly experiences delusions and may act on them. Police said they do not consider him a danger to the community.

Weiderman’s family shared that he is drawn to water, and it's possible he would take shelter in a wooded area.

Officers attempted to locate Weiderman from their patrol vehicles and on foot, and their search included the hospital and nearby Kellogg Community College properties by drone, with no sign of him.

Weiderman was taken to First Step, a Summit Pointe mental health services facility, about 4 a.m. Tuesday and walked away from the facility a short time later, police said. He was found about 12 hours later near Bailey Park and taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

If you live in the area around Bronson Battle Creek Hospital or if you see anyone matching Weiderman’s description, please call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911, or call anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

