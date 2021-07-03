Police seek help in seeking alleged tattooed mall thief

Jul. 3—State police at Greensburg are asking for help in identifying a tattooed man who allegedly stole about $100 in merchandise Friday from a store in the Westmoreland Mall along Route 30 in Hempfield.

Three shirts were stolen from Zumiez in the mall at about 2:30 p.m., by a man who had tattoos on his forehead, neck and chin, including a tattoo of Bettlejuice on the back of his left calf, Trooper Ryan Ilich said.

He allegedly took the shirts after talking to a store employee. The man identified himself as David who runs Ikonic Inks, a tattoo shop in State College, but police said they learned that information was false.

Mall security confronted the suspect, who screamed at the guards and then fled into the parking lot behind the former Sears store. He was said to have fled in a silver sedan, possibly an Audi or car with a similar body type, state police said.

