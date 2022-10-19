Police seek help in shooting investigation

Oct. 19—ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in these surveillance photos as part of a shooting investigation from earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Oct. 7 outside the 7-Eleven at 429 N. Main St.

The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to call Detective Barron at 574-295-7070, Ext 321. Anonymous tips may also be submitted at 574-389-4777 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.