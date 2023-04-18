Police seek help in theft investigation

Apr. 18—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two individuals they believe stole over $4,000 worth of equipment last month from a local business.

Officers were dispatched earlier this month to Rural King, 2947 S. Washington St., in reference to a theft that occurred in early-March, according to a KPD media release.

Investigators later determined that an unknown male was able to swap UPC code stickers and eventually left the store with four Hobart 210 MVP welders, valued at $4,399.96, per the release.

Authorities also learned that this individual had reportedly used this scheme numerous times at other Rural King locations across Indiana throughout February and March, police indicated in the release.

The individual, who was captured on store surveillance, is described as a white male, 5-feet-7 inches to 5-feet-10 inches tall with a husky build. Police say he also has multiple arm, neck and facial tattoos.

Investigators added that he's been seen in the company of a white female who appears to be in her late-40s to early-50s, with brown hair and a thin build, according to the release.

Police say the pair are believed to be driving a mid-1990s gold Toyota Camry or Geo Prizm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identities of these two individuals is asked to contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.