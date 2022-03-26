🌱 Police Seek Hit And Run Driver + "Camping" Tgthr + Toxic Air

Happy Saturday, neighbors! Here's what you need to know about what's going on in Boulder today.

Saturday's weather: Warmer with intervals of clouds and sun. High: 74. Low: 50.

Here are the top stories today in Boulder:

Tgthr’s annual Sleep Out in Boulder has donors camping out. The Boulder-based nonprofit hosted its annual Sleep Out last Thursday to raise money for their programs that support homeless youth. (Yahoo) Police still searching for driver that seriously injured a cyclist in a hit-and-run. The drier left the scene of the crash on March 13 at Baseline Road and Mohawk Drive, leaving the cyclist with severe injuries. (CO Daily) COVID-19 hospitalizations ebb in Colorado, but variant on the rise. Colorado Health Department reported 135 hospitalized coronavirus patients on Tuesday. That's the lowest number since March of 2020. Sixty-seven percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. (CPR) Relying on industry to protect us from air toxics is a failed approach. Colorado doesn’t have health-based standards that limit how much of these toxic substances industries can emit. (CO Newsline) The City of Boulder to fund local regenerative agriculture programs. The farms and organizations that received 2022 Sustainable Food & Agriculture grant funding will accelerate sustainably-focused programs and projects in and around Boulder. (Patch)

Today in Boulder:

Spanish/English Storytime: Boulder Public Library (10:15 a.m.)

Online Conversations: in English Saturdays (10:30 a.m.)

24 Hour Meditation Retreat & Sit-A-Thon: Boulder Shambala Center. (Noon)

Drop In Tech Help: Boulder Public Library (1 p.m.)

Judy Collins: At the Stanley Hotel, Estes Park. (7 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Five Boulder Art Week events you shouldn't miss: (Reporting Lab)

March 31 is the deadline to apply for Marshall Fire financial assistance. Boulder County has been helping oversee the distribution of these funds along with the Community Foundation and Elevations Credit Union. Anyone that was impacted by the December fire that has not yet applied for financial assistance should do so by March 31, 2022. (Superior)

Boulder chef Eric Skokan is a James Beard Finalist. One of Boulder’s most beloved chefs is a finalist in the mountain region for the annual The James Beard award. Skokan runs Bramble & Hare and Black Cat Farm. (Travel Boulder)

Conor Hall takes the helm of the State of Colorado's Office of Recreation. Despite the recent announcement that the Outdoor Retailer Expo was leaving the Denver, Conor has a fully-staffed office that will to serve as the primary contact for Colorado’s outdoor industry – from nonprofits to outfitters to gear manufacturers – and he has big plans for Colorado. (5280)

Events:

Good Music Medicine LIVE at BOCO Cider ... Upbeat Folk & Blues! (March 26)

Jason Brandt does Bittersweet Blues/Funk/Bluegrass LIVE at BOCO Cider! (March 27)

Real Estate Investment Hour (March 29)

