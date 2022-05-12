Police seek hit-and-run driver who fatally struck woman in Harbor Gateway

Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a woman in Harbor Gateway this week, authorities said.

The unidentified 30-year-old victim was walking northbound on Carson Street, west of Denker Avenue, when she was struck about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The driver was possibly in a white BMW coupe and headed westbound.

The driver did not stop or provide assistance but instead fled the scene, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500. Anonymous tips can be made with L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.