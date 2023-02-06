Police seek info on home invasion, stolen SUV

Feb. 6—ENFIELD — Police are investigating a home invasion Friday night where an SUV was stolen and residents suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Daro Drive at 10:47 p.m. Police said a silver 2020 Toyota RAV4 hybrid belonging to one of the residents, with Connecticut plates AY50120, was taken.

The incident remains under investigation by the department's detective bureau.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Enfield police at 860-763-8911.

