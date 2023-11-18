Police seek ID of man after robbery of First National Bank in Hempfield

Nov. 17—State police are looking for a man who they said robbed a Hempfield bank Friday around 11:30 a.m.

The man entered the First National Bank's branch on Wendel Road, not far from Route 30, and presented a threatening note. Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the man had a handgun in his waistband.

The suspect fled on foot toward Route 30 with cash. Police did not say how much was taken. They released surveillance images of him shortly after the robbery.

The suspect was wearing a head and face covering, a dark-colored hooded shirt or jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers. He was carrying a dark-colored backpack. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .