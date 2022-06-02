Police seek to ID owner of SUV in connection with the murders of a New Hampshire couple

Investigators on Thursday released images of a vehicle in an effort to identify the driver as part of an ongoing investigation into the deaths of husband and wife who were found fatally shot in Concord, New Hampshire, last month.

Police are searching for the person who was driving a dark green Toyota Rav4 with a model year between 2006-2012 that was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Portsmouth Road in Concord on Monday, April 18, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said in joint news release.

Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex on the afternoon of April 18 and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails, according to investigators. Their bodies were discovered in a nearby wooded area on April 21 after family reported them missing.

Autopsies determined the Reids died from multiple gunshot wounds and their manner of death was homicide.

A reward of up to $33,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the murders.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is urged to contact Concord police at 603-225-8600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW