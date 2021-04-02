Police seek ID of Turkey Hill robber

Apr. 2—Wilkes-Barre police on Friday released a surveillance image of the man they say robbed a Turkey Hill Minit Market a day earlier.

Police said the man entered the convenience store at 637 Carey Ave. shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday and came around the counter, brandishing a gun.

An employee turned over money from the cash register and the robber fled the store after unsuccessfully trying to open the safe, police said.

The image released Friday shows a man in a red hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on the robber's identity is asked to call police at 570-208-4225.

— James Halpin

Contact the writer: jhalpin@citizensvoice.com; 570-821-2058