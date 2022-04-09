Police seek identity of men who allegedly took thousands worth of cigarettes from store

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is asking for your help to identify a man who allegedly stole from the Midtown Mini Market.

On April 7, officers were called to the Midtown Mini Market on McLean Boulevard for a burglary just before 6 a.m.

An unknown man forced the entry and exit doors open, entered the business, and took over $6,000 worth of cigarettes and an undetermined amount of cash, a release said.

According to police, the man was with another man who assisted with loading the stolen merchandise into a car.

No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

