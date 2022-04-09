Police seek identity of men who allegedly took thousands worth of cigarettes from store
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is asking for your help to identify a man who allegedly stole from the Midtown Mini Market.
On April 7, officers were called to the Midtown Mini Market on McLean Boulevard for a burglary just before 6 a.m.
An unknown man forced the entry and exit doors open, entered the business, and took over $6,000 worth of cigarettes and an undetermined amount of cash, a release said.
According to police, the man was with another man who assisted with loading the stolen merchandise into a car.
No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
