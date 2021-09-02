Police seek identity of those involved in altercation Saturday at Santa Maria High

Sep. 2—Santa Maria Police detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals involved in an altercation reportedly involving a firearm that took place Saturday afternoon at Santa Maria High School.

According to Sgt. Andy Magallon, police received multiple reports of an altercation during a youth football game on campus at 3:54 p.m.

An investigation found that two groups of people were exchanging words before a physical altercation began. Witnesses reported seeing one individual produce a firearm during the altercation.

Police responding to the scene did locate and and interview some individuals involved, and a firearm believed to be related to the incident was recovered from the scene.

While some initial calls about the incident reported a shooting, no evidence of a shooting was discovered.

According to Magallon, officials believe that some witnesses to the incident may have left before officers arrived, and ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the subjects to contact the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Hall at 805-928-3781, ext. 1308, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. COPS (2677).