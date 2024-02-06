Police seek identity women accused of stealing booze

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — DeWitt Township Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two women it says are accused of stealing booze.

In a Facebook post, police allege the two women entered Tailgater’s in DeWitt Township about 10 p.m. on Feb. 1. They say the business employees reported the two “proceeded to conceal liquor in their coats and walk out without paying.”

They released the following photos of the two women as well as the vehicle they are believed to have arrived at the store in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.

Seek to Identify Female One

Photo/DeWitt Township Police

Seek to Identify Female Two

Photo/DeWitt Township Police

Seek to Identify Vehicle

Photo/DeWitt Township Police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.