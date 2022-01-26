Police seek identity of young white male who threatened and robbed Penny Mart cashier

A male armed with a knife robbed the Penny Mart in Hagerstown's West End on Tuesday, but no one was hurt, according to Hagerstown Police.

The store at 846 W. Washington St. was robbed around 2:30 p.m. by a young white male who threatened the cashier with a knife, police said. The robber then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

City surveillance cameras were unable to capture an image of the robber's face, but police are asking the public to help identify him by his distinctive clothing.

This image captured by Hagerstown's network of surveillance cameras shows the suspect sought by city police in the robbery of the Penny Mart at 846 West Washington St. on Tuesday.

Surveillance images show him wearing a gray hooded coat, gray pants with a lighter-colored stripe down the leg, and white shoes with a dark-colored top and stripe down the side.

"Particularly the shoes stand out," police spokeswoman Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Officer Emily Daveler at edaveler@hagerstownpd.org.

This image captured by Hagerstown's network of surveillance cameras shows the suspect in Tuesday's robbery of the Penny Mart outside the store at 846 West Washington St.

The holdup comes less than a week after the Sheetz store on Longmeadow Road was robbed by a masked gunman on Jan. 19.

The suspect in that 3:43 a.m. robbery is described as a Black male wearing a black face mask, a black coat, dark blue jeans, dark-colored gloves and gray sneakers, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

No one was hurt in that robbery, which is still under investigation, spokeswoman Sgt. Carly Hose said Wednesday.

Anyone with information on that case is asked to contact Detective Clayton Stottlemyer at 240-313-2885.

