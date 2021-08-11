Police seek individuals in fraud case

Aug. 11—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating two individuals they believe to be connected to several cases of fraud last month at multiple area businesses.

According to a KPD media release, the specific businesses involved in the investigation were not named, but police did say someone alerted them on Aug. 2 to several fraudulent transactions that had appeared recently on his banking account.

The first incident, the release added, occurred on July 26.

During the course of the investigation, authorities were able to obtain video surveillance of the man and woman in question, and anyone with additional information on the pair is urged to contact Det. Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

