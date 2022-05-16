Police seek information on armed robbery at Mully's

May 16—MANKATO — Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at Mully's on Madison that occurred at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

An employee reported being assaulted, which resulted in minor injuries, and robbed of property and an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect was unknown and described as a Black male approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a heavy-set stocky build. He was carrying a black backpack with multi-colored emblems.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with the hood up and tied closed.

He wore a turquoise undershirt, gray or light-colored pants, dark colored shoes with white soles and blue latex gloves. He had a mask covering his face.

Police say he displayed a weapon but they did not specify what kind.

Police are investigating the incident, and the suspect remains at large. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 507-387-8725.