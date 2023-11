Nov. 26—GRANTSVILLE — Maryland State Police is seeking information on a breaking and entering that occurred at a vacant Posey Row Road home near Grantsville.

Sometime between Oct. 1 and Nov. 24, suspects broke a window and allegedly stole a Stihl 026 chainsaw and removed copper water lines from the basement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101