Police seek information in fatal shooting in Penn Hills

Nov. 21—Authorities are seeking information in the Saturday night shooting death of a man in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County Police Department Homicide detectives, responding to a 911 call at 10:42 p.m. found the victim, David Moore, 30, of Pittsburgh inside a vehicle in a parking lot on the 1100 block of Frankstown Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 724-850-1209, derdley@triblive.com or via Twitter .