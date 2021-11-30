Police seek information on hit and run that killed man in South Yarmouth

SOUTH YARMOUTH — Police are investigating a hit and run on Winslow Gray Road that left a man dead Tuesday morning, according to a police statement.

The victim, whose identity is still unknown, was found at approximately 7:30 a.m. by a Department of Natural Resources officer on routine patrol, the statement said.

The crash occurred between Swan Lake and Joshua Baker roads, the statement said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Yarmouth Fire Department. The victim was described as white, about 6 feet tall and approximately 70 years old. He was wearing a red, down jacket, blue jeans, red scarf, blue hat and dark mittens.

Yarmouth police closed a section of Winslow Gray Road after a hit and run on Winslow Gray Road left a man dead Tuesday morning, according to a Yarmouth police statement.

More: Kennedy compound vandalism reported in Hyannisport

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the victim or of the crash is asked to call the Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445, ext. 2100.

The Yarmouth police and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit are investigating.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Man killed in hit and run on Winslow Gray Road on South Yarmouth