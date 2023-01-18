Police seek information on hit-and-run at Miami Twp. gas station

The Miami Twp. Police Department is asking for the public help in their investigation into a recent hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Speedway on W. Alex Bell Road. The vehicle allegedly hit a person in the parking lot, police said in a social media post.

Police described the suspect as a man in his early 20s with long braids and a thin goatee.

The suspect was driving a gold sedan, which police said could possibly be a gold Acura.

The car may have a license plate cover and butterfly sticker on the back window, police noted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Knight at (937)-531-4066.

We’ve reached out to Miami Twp. Police to pin down when this crash happened, as well as if the person hit was injured. We’ll update this as we learn more.



