Police seek information in hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians

Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left two pedestrians injured early Saturday.

Amarillo Police Department

At 1:46 a.m., APD officers were dispatched to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of Southwest 10th Avenue, according to a news release.

Two female pedestrians had been struck by a white SUV, which then left the scene. The pedestrians were crossing Southwest 10th Avenue not at an intersection or at a cross walk when they were struck by the SUV, the release states.

One of the pedestrians, a 36-year-old female, received life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The second pedestrian, a 24-year-old female, received nonlife-threatening injuries and was also transported to a local hospital, police said.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit at (806) 378-4250 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

